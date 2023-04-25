2 killed, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash in Fresno County, CHP says

Officers say a man in a Jeep was speeding when they swerved into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Chevy pickup truck.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died after a head-on crash in Fresno County Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 11:30 am on Highway 180 and Alta Avenue.

Officers say a man in a Jeep Liberty was speeding when they swerved into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Chevy pickup truck.

The driver of the Jeep was thrown from the car. He was declared dead at the scene.

A woman in the Jeep was airlifted to the hospital, where she died.

The man in the Chevy was taken to the hospital for treatment. His children were in the car and not hurt.

Officers say the man driving the Jeep was not wearing a seatbelt.