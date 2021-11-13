health

Valley doctors give some simple tips to protect yourself from COVID this holiday season

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley doctors give some simple tips to protect yourself from COVID this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holidays are a time when families like to plan get-togethers, but with the Valley's steady COVID infection rate, doctors urge caution.

Many families planning Thanksgiving gatherings may have put it off last year because of the pandemic.

Health officials say you can take some simple steps to keep everyone safe.

"Just gather in small groups, for a short amount of time. If possible, outdoors, because when it's outdoors it's less likely to spread," says Fresno County Public Health physician Dr. Trinidad Solis.

If you take the celebration indoors, Dr. Solis suggests you open windows to bring in fresh air.

She says if you're unvaccinated, wear a mask at social gatherings and if you feel sick, don't go.

"If you're having any symptoms of COVID such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, it's always a good idea to stay home, isolate, and get tested," says Dr. Solis.

The CDC recommends COVID booster shots for people 65 and older, as well as for those who work in high-risk settings such as first responders and teachers.

State health officials though have told healthcare providers not to deny booster shots to any adults who want one.

Dr. Solis says Fresno County wants to reduce barriers for anyone who would like to get a booster, even if they don't have underlying health conditions.

"It's really an issue of accessibility and we want anyone who wants a booster to be able to get any of the booster shots that they may desire."

A spike in COVID cases has pushed area hospitals to capacity, so Fresno County has brought back an 'assess and refer' policy.

Paramedics will transport people to the hospital only if they are experiencing a medical emergency.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countyfresnohealthholidaycoronavirusthanksgivingfamilycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Fresno County now testing for Omicron variant of COVID-19
CDC warns of increase in flu cases at college campuses
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News