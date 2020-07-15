2 dead, at least 2 injured after car collides with big rig in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County that left two people dead and sent others to the hospital.
According to the California Highway Patrol, four people in a car were traveling along Manning Avenue when their car collided with the big rig carrying animal carcasses at the intersection of Manning and Cornelia Avenues at about 9:20 pm on Tuesday.
Two people inside the car died at the scene. One person was responsive and taken to the hospital. A fourth person was trapped under the wreckage and unresponsive, but they have since been removed. Authorities have not released their condition.
The driver of the big rig, a middle-aged man, has been transported to the Community Regional Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries.
A large section of Manning Ave. was littered with the animal carcasses that were thrown onto the roadway by the impact of the collision. Several power lines were severed, and PG&E crews worked to shut off the power and replace a broken pole.
Investigators suspect the crash was a result of a stop sign violation.
Drivers are advised to take a different route as clean up efforts continue.
This is a developing story.
