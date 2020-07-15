2 dead, at least 2 injured after car collides with big rig in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County that left two people dead and sent others to the hospital.According to the California Highway Patrol, four people in a car were traveling along Manning Avenue when their car collided with the big rig carrying animal carcasses at the intersection of Manning and Cornelia Avenues at about 9:20 pm on Tuesday.Two people inside the car died at the scene. One person was responsive and taken to the hospital. A fourth person was trapped under the wreckage and unresponsive, but they have since been removed. Authorities have not released their condition.The driver of the big rig, a middle-aged man, has been transported to the Community Regional Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries.A large section of Manning Ave. was littered with the animal carcasses that were thrown onto the roadway by the impact of the collision. Several power lines were severed, and PG&E crews worked to shut off the power and replace a broken pole.Investigators suspect the crash was a result of a stop sign violation.Drivers are advised to take a different route as clean up efforts continue.