1 killed in crash with big rig in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a crash in Fresno County Friday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Nees Ave and Russell Ave around 5:30 pm.

Officers say a three-axle truck carrying livestock feed was going west on Nees when a Chevy Malibu going east started to drift over.

The truck swerved to avoid the crash and the Malibu hit one of the axles, leading to the truck flipping over.

Officers say the driver of the truck was not injured.

The man in the Chevy Malibu was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.
