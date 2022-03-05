14-year-old girl killed, 3 others injured in rollover crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rollover crash in Fresno County has killed a 14-year-old girl and left three others, including a 15-year-old girl, in the hospital.The crash happened at the intersection of Mt. Whitney Avenue and Cedar Avenue at about 7 am on Saturday.California Highway Patrol officers say the collision was between two vehicles, a Lexus and a Honda Accord.The 14-year-old girl was a passenger in the Accord and her mother was driving westbound on Mt. Whitney Avenue approaching the intersection of Cedar Avenue.The 15-year-old girl was a passenger in the Lexus as her mother was driving northbound on Cedar Avenue approaching the same intersection.CHP officers say the driver of the Lexus failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the entrance to the intersection and proceeded through, directly in front of the approaching Honda, leading to the crash.Both vehicles went off the road through a chain-link fence and into a dirt lot on the northwest corner of the intersection.The Honda came to rest on its wheels; the Lexus overturned multiple times and came to rest on its wheels.The 14-year-old in the Honda was killed in the crash.The 15-year-old passenger of the Lexus was flown by helicopter to CRMC with life-threatening injuries.The two adults were transported to CRMC by ambulance, each with major injures.The CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs were factors, and all occupants were wearing their seatbelts.They are continuing their investigation of the incident.