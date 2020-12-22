Woman arrested for DUI after crashing car into Fresno County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she crashed her car into a home in Fresno County on Monday night.It happened on Mount Whitney and West Avenue, outside of Riverdale, around 11 pm.California Highway Patrol officers said the woman was driving along the shoulder of Mount Whitney when she veered across the road. She crashed into a nearby house.The CHP says the driver claimed she fell asleep at the wheel. She's in her 50s.There was minor damage to the house and no one inside was injured.