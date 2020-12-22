crash

Woman arrested for DUI after crashing car into Fresno County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she crashed her car into a home in Fresno County on Monday night.

It happened on Mount Whitney and West Avenue, outside of Riverdale, around 11 pm.

California Highway Patrol officers said the woman was driving along the shoulder of Mount Whitney when she veered across the road. She crashed into a nearby house.

The CHP says the driver claimed she fell asleep at the wheel. She's in her 50s.

There was minor damage to the house and no one inside was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyduiarrestdui crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
33-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Tulare County
Driver crashes into Bitwise 41 building in downtown Fresno
Gas truck slams into propane tank causing blasts
1 killed, 1 injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News