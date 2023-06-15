A woman was arrested and has since bonded out of jail following a deadly crash in Fresno County.

Woman arrested in connection to deadly Fresno County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested and has since bonded out of jail following a deadly crash in Fresno County.

According to records, 26-year Amber Marie Alva was booked for vehicular manslaughter.

The crash happened at about 3 am Wednesday on Highway 180 west of Bethel Avenue, near Sanger.

The California Highway Patrol say Alva was speeding in a Dodge Charger and rear-ended a Honda Odyssey.

The mini-van skidded off the highway, hit a tree and burst into flames, killing the driver.

The name of that man has not yet been released.

Three other people in the Charger were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Alva was also treated for her injuries at the hospital before being arrested.