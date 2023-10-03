Two deputies are recovering after being pepper sprayed during a traffic stop in northwest Fresno.

2 Fresno County deputies pepper sprayed while trying to arrest suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two deputies are recovering after being pepper sprayed during a traffic stop in northwest Fresno.

It happened at about 9 pm Monday on Del Mar and Pico Avenues.

Deputies say the driver initially refused to stop for a traffic violation, and there was a chase.

Once he finally stopped, they say the man got out of the car and challenged deputies before spraying them.

The suspect ran away but was caught.

The deputies were taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect is now booked on several charges, including DUI and evading an officer.