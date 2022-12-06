Third man dies after big rig crash near Caruthers, officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have confirmed that a third person has died after a car crash in Fresno County last month.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office says 28-year-old Jose Alonzo Pina Inguez has died in the hospital after a crash on Nov. 14.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 7 a.m. at Kamm and Jameson avenues.

When officers arrived, they found Inguez's big rig had crashed into a car in the intersection.

The driver of the car, identified as 28-year-old Gerardo Garcia, died from his injuries shortly after the crash.

68-year-old Rafael Hernandez, a passenger in Inguez's vehicle, was also killed in the collision.

Investigators said the men in the big rig were not wearing seat belts.