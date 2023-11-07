CHP investigating deadly crash in Fresno County

An investigation is underway after someone was killed in a crash in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after someone was killed in a crash in Fresno County.

It was reported just before 4:40 am Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Millerton Road near North Fork Road -- that's near Table Mountain Casino.

A silver Honda Accord went off the road and rolled over, landing on its roof.

Officers have not said what led up to the crash, but confirmed someone was killed.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.