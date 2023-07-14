Woman killed in crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a car crash in Fresno County early Friday morning.
The California Highway Patrol says it happened on McMullin Grade at Manning Avenue at 5 am.
Officers say a 21-year-old was driving a Dodge with his mom inside when he ran a stop sign.
The Dodge was hit by a semi-truck, and both vehicles went off the road and into a vineyard.
The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her son was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Officers say the driver of the semi-truck is cooperating with the investigation.
During the crash, a tank on the semi-truck ruptured, so there is also a hazmat situation.
The woman has not been identified.