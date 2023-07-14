A woman has died following a car crash in Fresno County early Friday morning.

Woman killed in crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a car crash in Fresno County early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on McMullin Grade at Manning Avenue at 5 am.

Officers say a 21-year-old was driving a Dodge with his mom inside when he ran a stop sign.

The Dodge was hit by a semi-truck, and both vehicles went off the road and into a vineyard.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her son was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officers say the driver of the semi-truck is cooperating with the investigation.

During the crash, a tank on the semi-truck ruptured, so there is also a hazmat situation.

The woman has not been identified.