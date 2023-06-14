1 killed in fiery car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

One person has died following a car crash in Fresno County.

Initial reports indicate that alcohol may be a factor because officers say alcohol containers were found in the Dodge.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at about 3 am Wednesday on Highway 180 west of Bethel Avenue -- that's just north of Sanger.

Officers say two cars were eastbound when a Dodge Charger rear-ended the other car.

That car skidded off the highway and struck a tree, bursting into flames.

One person in that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people in the Dodge Charger had minor injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Highway 180 is closed eastbound between Indianola and Bethel.

Early morning commuters along the 180 near Sanger are asked to use an alternate route.

