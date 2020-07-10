FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in eastern Fresno County on Friday morning.
Fresno County sheriff's investigators were called to a home on Chuckwagon Road near Daffodil just after midnight.
Detectives were called to the scene, but further information about the incident has not been released.
This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Authorities are investigating a homicide in eastern Fresno County on Friday.
HOMICIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News