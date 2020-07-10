homicide

Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County

Authorities are investigating a homicide in eastern Fresno County on Friday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in eastern Fresno County on Friday morning.

Fresno County sheriff's investigators were called to a home on Chuckwagon Road near Daffodil just after midnight.

Detectives were called to the scene, but further information about the incident has not been released.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
