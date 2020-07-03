covid-19 outbreak

643 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Fresno County Jail, officials say

The results were released on Thursday, and most of the infections are from inmates in the North Jail Annex.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 643 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fresno County Jail after some 1,200 tests were administered over the last week.

The results were released on Thursday, and most of the infections are from inmates in the North Jail Annex.

Officials say 532 of the tests came back negative, and 27 tests are still pending.

Earlier this week, Action News reported that 507 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 25 correctional officers and one deputy who works in the court.

Fresno County courts are changing their jury duty system to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On Thursday, officials announced new safety changes, including mandatory social distancing and smaller jury pools.

RELATED: Zero dollar bail extended at Fresno County Jail for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak at North Jail

Fewer jury summons have been sent out, and people are encouraged to check online or over the phone before showing up to the courthouse.

There are no trials underway currently in Fresno County. Several attorneys say they would rather not conduct a trial during the pandemic.

One trial was scheduled to start on Thursday but was postponed due to the defendant contracting coronavirus.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
