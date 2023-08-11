Fresno County program provides resources to moms struggling with substance use

The program's goal is to guide moms toward recovery - which can lead to healthier outcomes for her and the baby.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is taking action to support mothers struggling with addiction.

According to health leaders, perinatal substance use disorder isn't talked about as much as it should be.

"Those could even be legal substances -- like tobacco, alcohol, marijuana -- that aren't okay in pregnancy, and that do have detrimental effects to mom and baby during pregnancy," explained Dr. Robin Linscheid, with Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Dr. Linscheid said, in Fresno County, the majority of expecting moms struggling with substance use disorder turn to meth. There's also a growing problem with weed.

"A lot of pregnant patients use it because they think it's good for nausea," she said. "Studies have actually not shown that it's helpful in nausea in pregnancy."

A task force - made up of Fresno County, the California Health Collaborative, local doctors and social services - recently launched the Perinatal Substance Use Disorder Program to provide education and resources to mothers.

"We really try to empower mom, give her the information, encourage her to access them," CHC perinatal director Alexandra Addo-Boateng. "However, if mom is so depressed, we really kind of come alongside her and work with that partnering agency. We also provide counseling services."

The program's goal is to guide moms toward recovery - which can lead to healthier outcomes for her and the baby.

Without that care and treatment during pregnancy -- a baby's growth can be restricted, the baby can be born premature or end up as a stillbirth. The baby can also be born experiencing withdrawals.

"We really want to support our moms so that they can be there for their baby," Dr. Linscheid said.

Five moms are currently in the program since its launch two months ago.

Local agencies can refer a mom in need, but moms can also self-refer.

If you'd like more information, call (559) 801-1598.

