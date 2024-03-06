LIVE RESULTS: Measure A, proposal to change DA and sheriff's election dates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Measure A, an amendment to the county's charter focused on elections for district attorney and sheriff, is being considered by voters in California's primary election.

Measure A states elections for the District Attorney and Sheriff will take place during the gubernatorial election cycle instead of moving them to the presidential election cycle.

California's law requires counties and charter counties that did not specify when said elections would be held prior to January 2021 to move them to the presidential cycle.