LIVE RESULTS: Measure E, sales tax proposal supporting Fresno State

The previous version of Measure E that appeared on the ballot in 2022 failed by about 6,000 votes.

Fresno County voters will decide on Measure E, a proposed new sales tax, on March 5.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Voters are considering Measure E, a proposed sales tax that would benefit Fresno State and improvements to the campus, in Tuesday's primary election.

The Measure E tax would add a penny on some $4 purchases for the next 25 years. It would not apply to rent, groceries, gas, or utilities.

The pennies would quickly add up -- totaling about $63 million a year, more than $1.5 billion altogether.

Voters already rejected a similar Measure E in 2022.

Just over a year later, it is back with a higher tax for a longer time.

Supporters needed 50% plus one vote for it to pass.

It comes as Fresno State President Dr. Saul Jiménez-Sandoval says his aging campus needs help.