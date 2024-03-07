35-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Fresno County identified

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who died following a motorcycle crash in Fresno County has been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office identified him as 35-year-old Christopher Garner of Fresno.

The crash happened before 5 a.m. at Manning and DeWolf.

The California Highway Patrol says the man, now identified as Garner, was on Manning Avenue when he failed to see a car in front of him.

Officers say Garner hit the back of the vehicle and was thrown to the shoulder of the road.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle struck by the motorcycle drove off from the scene and has not yet been identified.

If you know anything about this crash, you're asked to call Fresno CHP.