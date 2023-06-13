An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a truck in the Malaga area of Fresno County.

20-year-old hit and killed by truck while running across road in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a truck in the Malaga area of Fresno County.

It happened on Central and Chesnut just after 3 am Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol says a 20-year-old was hit as he and a 17-year-old friend were running across the road.

Witnesses tell the CHP that the pair were running east on Central, and the Toyota was going north on Chestnut when the man was hit after the driver swerved to try and avoid him.

The 20-year-old got trapped under the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old ran to a nearby convenience store and used a phone to call 911.

Southbound Chestnut was closed for the investigation.

The 20-year-old has not been identified.

