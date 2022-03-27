Society

Fresno County Public Library needs prom dresses, suits to gift to Valley teens

You can drop off any donations at the Betty Rodriguez Library at 3040 N Cedar Ave.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Library collecting dresses, suits for Project Keyword: Prom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Public Library is taking action to make sure every teenager has the perfect dress in time for prom, but it needs your help.

Fresno librarian Brittany Nimon still remembers her senior prom and the donation that made it all possible.

"When I was in high school I participated in a similar program and I got a free dress," said Nimon. "We had to go all the way up to San Francisco to do it but that's the only way I was able to go to prom."

It was that dress that made her senior prom a night to remember.

"It meant a lot. It was my senior year and we really needed to do all the quintessential graduation things," said Nimon. "This was part of high school and I'm really glad I didn't get to miss it."

Now she wants to give every teen that same opportunity.

"The library can provide for them. They're special to us and I'm a teen services librarian and teens are my life," said Nimon.

The library is hosting the first 'Project Keyword: Prom'. It's collecting everything from dresses to suits, with the big giveaway set for April 9th.

"They can register for a half-hour period where they'll be able to find their dresses, try on dresses and hopefully take something home," said Nimon.

You can drop off any donations at the Betty Rodriguez Library at 3040 N Cedar Ave.

Organizers say the biggest need right now is men's suits and plus-size dresses.

"I really want teens to get that same experience and not miss it because of expenses," said Nimon.

If you're a teen interested in receiving a dress, you can register here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno countychildrensocietyacts of kindnessprom
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Visalia man stabbed to death, roommate arrested
15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering 18-year-old in Merced
Trails End mobile home residents sense city's abandonment coming
Man stabbed to death in Lemoore, 1 arrested
Change coming to vacant building impacting Clovis shopping center
Man shot while in car in Fresno County, deputies say
1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle hits pedestrians in Visalia
Show More
Suspect caught stealing gas from car in Clovis, police say
Former Valley exchange students impacted by Russian invasion
Man stabbed to death in Kings County, deputies investigating
Fresno police set to increase number of women in force
Madera High student-athlete killed in motorcycle crash: Police
More TOP STORIES News