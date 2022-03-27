Fresno County Public Library needs prom dresses, suits to gift to Valley teens

Fresno librarian Brittany Nimon still remembers her senior prom and the donation that made it all possible.
"When I was in high school I participated in a similar program and I got a free dress," said Nimon. "We had to go all the way up to San Francisco to do it but that's the only way I was able to go to prom."
It was that dress that made her senior prom a night to remember.
"It meant a lot. It was my senior year and we really needed to do all the quintessential graduation things," said Nimon. "This was part of high school and I'm really glad I didn't get to miss it."
Now she wants to give every teen that same opportunity.
"The library can provide for them. They're special to us and I'm a teen services librarian and teens are my life," said Nimon.
The library is hosting the first 'Project Keyword: Prom'. It's collecting everything from dresses to suits, with the big giveaway set for April 9th.
"They can register for a half-hour period where they'll be able to find their dresses, try on dresses and hopefully take something home," said Nimon.
You can drop off any donations at the Betty Rodriguez Library at 3040 N Cedar Ave.
Organizers say the biggest need right now is men's suits and plus-size dresses.
"I really want teens to get that same experience and not miss it because of expenses," said Nimon.
If you're a teen interested in receiving a dress, you can register here.