Fresno County Sheriff's Office warning of new phone scam by man pretending to be deputy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Someone is pretending to be a lieutenant with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, making phony phone calls.Investigators say a man identifying himself as 'Lieutenant Ryan Gilbert' is calling from a number that even looks like it's coming directly from the Sheriff's Office.The scammer claims to have an outstanding warrant for the person's arrest and tells them they must pay a certain amount of money to avoid fines.Officials with the sheriff's office are reminding everyone they do not ask for payments over the phone.If you've received a similar phone call, you can report the crime on the sheriff's office's website or to the Federal Trade Commission.