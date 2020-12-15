scam

Fresno County Sheriff's Office warning of new phone scam by man pretending to be deputy

Officials with the sheriff's office are reminding everyone they do not ask for payments over the phone.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Someone is pretending to be a lieutenant with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, making phony phone calls.

Investigators say a man identifying himself as 'Lieutenant Ryan Gilbert' is calling from a number that even looks like it's coming directly from the Sheriff's Office.

The scammer claims to have an outstanding warrant for the person's arrest and tells them they must pay a certain amount of money to avoid fines.

If you've received a similar phone call, you can report the crime on the sheriff's office's website or to the Federal Trade Commission.
