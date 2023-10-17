A Southern California man is facing charges following a deadly crash near Selma.

Man arrested for suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

61-year-old Chul Shin was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony D-U-I.

The California Highway Patrol says he was driving a Chevy van on northbound Highway 99 near Mountain View Avenue just after 9 pm Monday when he crashed into the back of a Ford Explorer.

The Ford veered off the roadway, hitting a concrete barrier.

A passenger died at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Shin was not hurt.

Officers say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.