Man arrested for suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 6:35PM
A Southern California man is facing charges following a deadly crash near Selma.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Southern California man is facing charges following a deadly crash near Selma.

61-year-old Chul Shin was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony D-U-I.

The California Highway Patrol says he was driving a Chevy van on northbound Highway 99 near Mountain View Avenue just after 9 pm Monday when he crashed into the back of a Ford Explorer.

The Ford veered off the roadway, hitting a concrete barrier.

A passenger died at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Shin was not hurt.

Officers say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

