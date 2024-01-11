Fresno County officer battling stage 4 cancer, family asking for help

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy is fighting to stay alive, and family members are asking for your help.

58-year-old Thomas Mendoza has been a correctional officer with the department for 31 years.

He's also been in the US Navy and Reserve for eight years and served as a wildland firefighter in his earlier years.

But this summer, he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He said he has completed four rounds of chemotherapy, but it was unsuccessful and has been approved for another type of treatment called Radio Frequency Ablation, along with a new round of chemo in Houston.

Thomas and his family are asking for any type of financial help for travel expenses, treatments and future expenses in his fight with cancer.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Thomas if you would like to contribute.