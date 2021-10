FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County authorities are searching for three men who tried to disguise themselves in the dark while stealing from a home.The theft happened on Willow Avenue near Olive on April 11.Surveillance cameras caught the crime inside and outside of the house.Fresno County detectives say the three men turned out the lights then waited to see if someone was home before breaking in.Once inside, they rifled through the homeowner's belongings before taking off with an electronic device and a water pump.Anyone with information is asked to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.