Fresno County Sheriff's Office phone lines are down: Here's where you can call instead

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says its non-emergency phone lines are currently experiencing technical difficulties.
They say callers will not be able to reach a dispatcher by dialing (559) 600-3111.
Instead, they should dial this number: (559) 445-3111 - a temporary line they have set up.
The sheriff's office says their 911 system is not impacted.
They are working on restoring the lines.
