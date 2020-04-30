Domestic violence suspect shot by deputies, airlifted to hospital

Fresno County Deputy involved shooting. Ashlan is blocked off from Greenwood to Academy for OIS investigation. Domestic Violence Suspect shot and flown to hospital. Condition unknown. AVOID AREA @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/rPELEBQzqt — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) April 30, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a deputy-involved shooting east of Fresno.FCSO says they have several units on E. Ashlan, between Greenwood and Academy in the east-central portion of Fresno County.Officials said deputies were responding to a domestic violence call prior to the shooting and engaged in a standoff that lasted roughly an hour and a half.All deputies are uninjured, and the suspect was flown to a local hospital.The suspect's condition is unknown at this time, and it's unknown if he was armed.