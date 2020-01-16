shooting

Man, 27, shot in Fresno County, roadway closed as deputies investigate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 27-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Fresno County Thursday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shooting just before 7 a.m. on Madera Avenue and Jensen, just southeast of Kerman.

Investigators found the victim's car a couple miles east on Jensen at Dickenson Avenue. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have Jensen Avenue blocked between Madera and Dickenson as they continue to investigate the shooting. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

