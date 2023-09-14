Fresno County social service workers protest working conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County social service workers are protesting current working conditions.

Child welfare service social workers, among others, say they are overworked, understaffed and dismissed when voicing concerns.

The workers formed a picket line on their lunch break Wednesday afternoon in front of the Administration Building on Pontiac Way.

They say poor working conditions are to blame for the 2021 incident that revealed children were sleeping on floors while they were waiting to be placed with a foster family.

In response to the protest, the county said: ''We will continue to meet with the union and any staff who have specific concerns that are not currently being addressed. The safety and well-being of our children are a top priority, and we agree on the importance of having qualified, well-trained staff who feel supported in their daily work.''