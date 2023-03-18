Fresno County residents left seeking relief as powerful storms cause severe flood damage

In Fresno County, residents who came back to their damaged homes after flooding from the recent storms are left searching for help.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The series of powerful storms have left many people severely impacted by floodwaters in Fresno County looking for relief.

A number of roads throughout the county have a lot of damage due to mudslides or rockslides...like this trailer in Tollhouse.

The storms last week, created a mudslide that sent a trailer sliding down the hill.

Thomas Storey is pleading with the county for more help. He said, "I'm hoping to get some disaster relief."

Storey lived in Tollhouse for 23 years but he didn't expect this.

"I'm pretty stressed out because the insurance ...uh...doesn't sound like the insurance is going to cover it..because nobody up here has flood insurance," Storey said.

The Creek Fire went through the area around his home, evident with all of the burn scars.

Storey said that's why there's more flooding in that area than he's used to --a new normal that's changed his view of the place he calls home.

"I'm not loving it so much anymore, I have and I do, but I'm just kinda sick of all the snow and rain in the wintertime," he said.

Fresno County officials remind residents impacted to use the property damage form so the county can collect impact data for the state.

This allows the county to access FEMA funding that comes from the federal government to assist people with their homes and their property damage.

Fresno County Emergency Services Division Manager Dan Lynch says the county is doing everything it can, but the assistance will take time.

"It's not a quick fix, it's not something that's going to come down tomorrow or the next week, it's something that's going to take a long time for that type of assistance to occur," Lynch said.

If you have any questions or need any assistance, then visit their website here.

On Saturday, state and local officials alongside FEMA representatives will be touring the damaged areas in Fresno County.

For news updates, follow Brittany Jacob on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.