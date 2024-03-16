WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fresno County deputies rescue trapped hiker and dog

KFSN logo
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Fresno County deputies rescue trapped hiker and dog
Fresno County sheriff's deputies rescued a trapped hiker and his dog that fell off a cliff.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies rescued a trapped hiker and his dog that fell off a cliff.

Authorities say a man left his group Saturday afternoon while trying to find his dog that went over a cliff near Huntington Lake Road, south of the Big Creek Power Plant.

When the man did not return, deputies responded and found him about 300 feet down a steep rock face.

They could see the man was injured. Thankfully, rescue teams were able to reach the hiker.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW