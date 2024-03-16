Fresno County deputies rescue trapped hiker and dog

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies rescued a trapped hiker and his dog that fell off a cliff.

Authorities say a man left his group Saturday afternoon while trying to find his dog that went over a cliff near Huntington Lake Road, south of the Big Creek Power Plant.

When the man did not return, deputies responded and found him about 300 feet down a steep rock face.

They could see the man was injured. Thankfully, rescue teams were able to reach the hiker.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover.