Is Fresno County ready for June 15? Health department officials respond

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're less than two weeks away from June 15, the date California is supposed to reopen without restrictions.But is Fresno County ready to reopen with fewer restrictions?Doctor Rais Vohra with the Fresno County Health Department said if you have the COVID-19 vaccine, there's no reason for you to lose sleep about the virus anymore.Officials said the problem the county is facing is those who have been hesitant to get the vaccine are still not budging.That's despite the many incentives that have been offered.Since Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement of cash prizes for those who get vaccinated, Fresno County health officials they've been able to maintain the amount of vaccines they've given out daily, but there hasn't been an increase.They're working now to reach those people and solve the barriers that are stopping them from getting vaccinated."As soon as we get the, it doesn't even have to be 100%, but you know, the vast majority of people vaccinated, then COVID will be over," Dr. Vohra said. "Realistically, we're still going to have cases and realistically we're going to have people who are hospitalized unfortunately with coronavirus."Officials said, now, hospitals are in a better place to handle COVID-19 patients, which allows the health department to feel comfortable with giving people extra flexibility.Two mass vaccination clinics in Fresno, the Fairgrounds location and the Sunnyside location at Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road, will close down by the end of the month because of lack of demand.However, the department will continue to hold mobile clinics in both areas.Health officials said as we move ahead, they'll be looking at how the pandemic has impacted people's overall health across the county.They'll also make sure to work on mental health issues and substance abuse issues that have come up to ensure the county is healthy all around.