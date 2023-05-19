Fresno EOC celebrates 58 years of 'Head Start' program

Action News was in the neighborhood as the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission celebrated a major milestone.

Head Start began in 1965 and offers early childcare and education to children up to five years old.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood as the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission celebrated a major milestone.

The non-profit has spent the last 58 years serving children across the Central Valley with its Head Start program.

What better way to celebrate than with some cake, bright-colored balloons and games for the little ones?

Head Start began in 1965 and offers early childcare and education to children up to five years old.

Every year, some 2,500 Fresno County kids and their families receive some sort of support.

"We look not just to see that children are thriving and succeeding," says Fresno EOC CEO Emilia Reyes. "We want to make sure that the family is thriving and succeeding because we know that in order for a child to succeed, they need their family support."

There's even more to celebrate.

The Head Start program is also scheduled to receive proclamations next week from the Fresno City Council and Fresno County Board of Supervisors for its work here in the Valley.