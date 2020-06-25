Education

Fresno EOC providing free meals for kids this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno EOC is making sure no students go hungry this summer.

School may be out of session, but Fresno EOC says they're packing meals all summer long.

"We've provided 100,000 meals so far to children, and that just shows how great the need really is," said Director of Food Services Jon Escobar.

Last year, Fresno EOC served 80,000 meals over the whole summer. This summer they already passed that number and due to COVID-19, started serving 2 months ahead of schedule.

"At a lot of our mobile sights, especially early on, we would pull up with the bus and there would be people waiting in line," explained Escobar. "The same people would be back the next day."

Families can pick up breakfast and lunch from approximately 40 locations across town for kids 18 and under.

"A parent can show up, tell us how many children they have at home, and we do a contactless distribution, where we put food on the table and the parent will take it with them and take it home to their kids," said Escobar.

Social distancing is observed at all sites. They'll continue serving meals through August 7th. For a list of meal pick up locations visit their website.
