Fresno EOC School of Unlimited Learning hosts first blood drive

The Fresno EOC School of Unlimited Learning community rolled up their sleeves on Wednesday to donate blood today.

The Fresno EOC School of Unlimited Learning community rolled up their sleeves on Wednesday to donate blood today.

The Fresno EOC School of Unlimited Learning community rolled up their sleeves on Wednesday to donate blood today.

The Fresno EOC School of Unlimited Learning community rolled up their sleeves on Wednesday to donate blood today.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno EOC School of Unlimited Learning community rolled up their sleeves on Wednesday to donate blood today.

It's part of their Black History Month celebration.

Students learned that an African American doctor developed large-scale blood banks during World War two, which sparked the idea for the blood drive.

It's the school's first-ever Dr. Charles H. Drew Community Blood Drive.

"We decided this year that we would concentrate on something that would serve the community," said Susan Lopez, the EOC SOUL principal.

Every year during Black History Month, the school celebrates with a meaningful event. But this time around, they wanted to think outside the box.

"A coworker of mine said she thought it would be a good idea if we had a blood drive," said Courtney Griffin, event organizer. "The idea being that Dr. Charles H. Drew, an African American doctor, was the person that actually invented the blood bank."

"It not only ties in with giving the kids some history and showing them they can have pride in their culture," said Lopez. "But that we also serve the EOC mission as well."

For some, like Aaliyah Galvan, Wednesday was her first time donating blood. Galvan is part of the school's Interact Club.

While she felt nervous about donating, she really wanted to give back to her community.

"It's a simple thing that you can do that can really help somebody," said Galvan.

Students also got a chance to listen to two keynote speakers. Lopez told Action News their staff and students come from different backgrounds and all walks of life.

School leaders said it's important for students to not only get involved but understand the legacy of Black History Month.

"It's important that our students get to understand the contributions that different people have made, and they can be inspired by that type of thing," said Griffin.

This year, SOUL is celebrating 25 years. School leaders hope that with this blood drive, they show their students that they can make an impact in their community.

"When their eyes are opened to the contributions to the people before them, hopefully, it inspires them," said Griffin. "It gives the motivation and that they can do things that future generations can look back on and be proud of."

"Fresno is a beautiful town," said Gregory Vega, a student at SOUL. "I think the most important thing we need right now is to just be together and to help each other out."

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.