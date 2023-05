Fresno County Supervisors are taking action to recognize local organizations and their commitment to serving our community.

For 59 years, Fresno EOC has been working to connect people with the services they need.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Supervisors are taking action to recognize local organizations and their commitment to serving our community.

Leaders and employees with the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission were at Tuesday's board meeting to receive the proclamation.

For 59 years, Fresno EOC has been working to connect people with the services they need.

That includes food assistance, housing, and education.

The board also declared May "Community Action Month" in Fresno County.