Fresno EOC celebrates graduating class of 'School of Unlimited Learning'

Historically, some SOUL students have faced academic challenges, which could have prevented them from graduating.

Administrators say SOUL has become a transformative learning environment for many students.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of students already walked across the stage at Warnors Theatre in downtown Fresno.

They're from the Fresno EOC School of Unlimited Learning or SOUL Charter High School.

Approximately 40 students reached this meaningful milestone of receiving their high school diplomas.

The school has 11 fully credentialed, full-time teachers who guide them along the way.

But these students, including the valedictorian Clarissa, beat all of the odds.

"It was a lot harder for me to do work in a class full of people," she said. "It's definitely helped me prove my potential to myself - being able to do what I need to do on my own time."

As for the next chapter, the valedictorian wants to go to Fresno City College and eventually transfer to UC Santa Cruz for psychology.

Congratulations to the graduating class of 2023!