Fresno EOC Workforce Connection Young Adult Program offers paid career training

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission program is giving young adults the chance to launch new careers and build a better future.
The program helps participants test out different professions all while getting paid for it. They have over 120 different career options that they provide scholarships for.
Jose Esoto went to school to be an auto body technician but says he couldn't find work.
"I got my certificate but I could never find a job for it, so I was unemployed," said Esoto.
That's when he learned about the Fresno EOC Workforce Connection Young Adult Program.
"They told me they could help me look for a job and put me into school," added Esoto.
Participants like Jose are paired with different employers and complete 200 hours of paid work experience. Jose worked with California Tiny House.
"I literally didn't know nothing," said Esoto. "I came here blind. After a few weeks, I started getting into it, liking it more and I just enjoyed it. It's fun."
California Tiny House has helped trained several workforce connection participants.
"Ultimately, we want them to come here, be comfortable, have fun, get to know how small local businesses operate and pick up some skills along the way," said Owner of California Tiny House Nick Mosley.
Construction isn't the only training offered.
"Forestry, auto mechanics, there's a lot of different opportunities for anyone looking to choose a different career," said Martha Espinosa with the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board.
As for Jose, thanks to his training and dedication he was able to land a job with California Tiny House at the end of the program.
"After the 200 hours, I had to show him that I was good enough to be here and to actually work under him," said Esoto.
To apply to the program, you must be between 14 and 24 years old and a resident of Fresno County. If you're interested visit their website or call 1 (877) 954-4473.
