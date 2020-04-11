business

Fresno's essential businesses must follow new protocols under new 'shelter in place' order

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in the city of Fresno must now 'shelter in place' for nearly another month.

Mayor Lee Brand on Friday announced multiple changes in the new order that's mandatory this time.

RELATED: Fresno 'shelter-in-place' order extended, now mandatory; violators could face fines

All essential businesses must now follow multiple new protocols.

The list includes enforcing social distancing by marking 6-foot increments outside and inside stores, the use of contactless payment systems with disinfection after every use, screening employees for signs of illness and providing facial coverings for them.

Customers must also have access to sanitizer or disinfectant at all entrances.

"We are going to do what we can, we are going to comply and follow the rules," said Ian Williams of Fresno AG Hardware.

Williams said they've already been practicing a majority of these new regulations.

Recently a bulk of cloth masks were ordered for his team members.

"It is a privilege to be open and I want to make sure that we are doing everything to make sure our team is safe," he said.

Williams said he runs into problems when it comes to providing hand sanitizer for customers.

The highly sought-after item is hard to come by and flies off the shelves.

All essential businesses have until this Wednesday to comply.

The new order goes into effect Saturday at midnight and is currently expected to last until May 6th.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnohealthbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Gap reopening 800 stores in May
TX AG blasts judge for jailing Dallas salon owner
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News