One arrested in connection to shooting at Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has arrested one man following a shooting at Fashion Fair Mall last week.

Authorities took 19-year-old Vincent Romo into custody in Dinuba. Two search warrants were conducted in Dinuba and a semi-automatic handgun was also found.

On April 17, detectives say a confrontation in the courtyard of the mall between two groups of men turned violent.

They say as three men, one of whom was armed, were leaving the mall, four other men approached them from behind.

Someone from the group of three fired multiple times at the group of four.

A possible victim left the area as he was approached by an off-duty sergeant. He has not been located.

Police have also identified 18-year-old Brandon Soto and 19-year-old Angel Burciaga as suspects. All three of the men are known gang members from Tulare County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

