Fresno firefighters find puppy sealed inside backpack while battling burning home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames broke out inside a vacant home on Thursday on Woodward near Orange in southeast Fresno.

After battling the fire and smoke, firefighters found a puppy sealed inside a backpack in one of the rooms.

Fire crews quickly saved the pup before she was injured. They evaluated her before turning her over to the SPCA.

Investigators believe someone had been burning wire intentionally on the floor of the home.

Fresno firefighters have been busy this month battling more than 500 fires since the start of the year.
