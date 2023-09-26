Registration open for Fresno Fire Department's 'Girls Empowerment Camp'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department is hoping to spark a new career path for young women.

Registration is now open for the Girls Empowerment Camp.

It's for girls ages 14 to 20 and is free to sign up.

The camp is November 4 from 7 am until 5:30 pm.

We sat down with firefighters and organizers Whitney Cotton and Alexandra Athanasiou to chat about their efforts to bridge the gap and build confidence among young women.

