building fire

Some displaced after fire at Hotel Californian in downtown Fresno

Firefighters said water damaged three to four units in the building.
EMBED <>More Videos

Some displaced after fire at Hotel Californian in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some residents at the Hotel Californian in downtown Fresno were temporarily displaced after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called around 4:30 am to the building on Kern Street and Van Ness Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a small fire burning on the fifth floor.

Fire officials said an ottoman caught fire, but the building's sprinkler system put out the flames.

Initially, everyone inside the building was evacuated while firefighters investigated.

Firefighters said water damaged three to four units in the building.

Those residents will need to be moved to other units in the building.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownbuilding firefire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Massive fire fueled by burning pallets erupts at SoCal facility
Flames break out at abandoned tire shop in southeast Fresno
Auction house full of items in Madera County burns down
Large fire rips through central Fresno industrial building
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex Fire killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News