FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what sparked a fire that tore through a townhouse in northwest Fresno early Monday morning.Crews responded to the two-story home on Shaw and Marty Avenues just after 4:30 am.Officials say the fire started in an upstairs bathroom, and the flames destroyed the second floor.Crews quickly knocked down the flames, preventing them from spreading downstairs. Water and smoke did damage the bottom floor.The woman living inside the home escaped the fire uninjured, along with both of her dogs.The Red Cross is helping her find a place to stay while fire officials continue their investigation.