Officials investigating fire at southeast Fresno business

An investigation is underway to figure out what sparked an overnight business fire in southeast Fresno.

Crews were called to Ventura and Orange at around 1 am on Thursday.

They were already nearby putting out another fire when they got the call.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from one business in a building containing three others.

"There was some smoke coming from some of the other businesses, which is residual smoke going through the attic spaces. No other businesses were damaged," said Devin McGuire with the Fresno Fire Department.

The extent of damages has not yet been released.

No one was hurt fighting this fire.
