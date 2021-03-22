Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gas prices are continuing to climb in the Central Valley.Prices at the pump in Fresno and its surrounding communities have risen almost three and a half cents per gallon in the last week.The average price of gas in the area is now about $3.75.Prices are about 38 cents higher than they were one month ago and 84 cents higher than one year ago when the pandemic began.The average price for a gallon of gas in California stands at $3.85.According to GasBuddy, gas prices may decrease in the weeks ahead as demand for oil is expected to stall with rising COVID-19 cases in Europe.