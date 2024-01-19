Fresno Grizzlies unveil season slogan ahead of 2024 opener

WATCH LIVE

Friday, January 19, 2024 3:53PM
The Fresno Grizzlies have unveiled their new season slogan ahead of the 2024 campaign.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies have unveiled their new season slogan ahead of the 2024 campaign.

From "Raise the Bear" in 2021, 2024 will be all about "G's Up."

Team officials say it's rooted in the lyrics of G-Funk music in the early 90s.

The idea is aimed at elevating Downtown Fresno and serving as a rallying cry for the city.

"Growlifornia" will be ready to rock in less than three months.

The Grizzlies' home opener is on April 9.

