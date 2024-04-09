Fresno Grizzlies set for 2024 home opener at Chukchansi Park

A new season of minor league baseball kicks off Tuesday night for the Fresno Grizzlies.

A new season of minor league baseball kicks off Tuesday night for the Fresno Grizzlies.

A new season of minor league baseball kicks off Tuesday night for the Fresno Grizzlies.

A new season of minor league baseball kicks off Tuesday night for the Fresno Grizzlies.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time to "play ball" at Chukchansi Park.

A new season of minor league baseball kicks off Tuesday night for the Fresno Grizzlies.

Grizzlies' second-year Manager Steve Soliz returns as the Colorado Rockies' Single-A affiliate skipper after being named the California League Manager of the Year in 2023.

The season slogan is "G's Up." Team officials say it's rooted in the lyrics of G-Funk music in the early 90s.

The idea is aimed at elevating Downtown Fresno and serving as a rallying cry for the city.

Back in November, the Grizzlies were sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns and operates more than 30 minor league teams that are affiliated with Major League Baseball.

The Grizzlies are coming off a road series to start the season against the San Jose Giants, winning all three games.

Tuesday's home opener against the Inland Empire is set to start at 6:50 pm.