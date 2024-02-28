Fresno Grizzlies single-game tickets on sale Thursday

The team says more than half of the 66 home games have a unique promotion.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Grizzlies fans can soon snag their tickets for the season.

Single-game tickets will be available this Thursday starting at 10 am.

Prices start at $10 on the team's website, or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

The Grizzlies also announced their promotional schedule, including the home opener, Star Wars night and the Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza.

The Grizzlies home opener is Tuesday, April 9, when the team takes on the Inland Empire 66ers.