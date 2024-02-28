WATCH LIVE

Fresno Grizzlies single-game tickets on sale Thursday

The team says more than half of the 66 home games have a unique promotion.

Wednesday, February 28, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Grizzlies fans can soon snag their tickets for the season.

Single-game tickets will be available this Thursday starting at 10 am.

Prices start at $10 on the team's website, or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

The Grizzlies also announced their promotional schedule, including the home opener, Star Wars night and the Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza.

The team says more than half of the 66 home games have a unique promotion.

The Grizzlies home opener is Tuesday, April 9, when the team takes on the Inland Empire 66ers.

