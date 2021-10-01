fresno grizzlies

Fresno Grizzlies challenge Santa Barbara to participate in Taco Truck Throwdown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Almost anyone who lives in the Central Valley knows the Fresno Grizzlies take pride in their Taco Truck Throwdowns.

When an article on LawnStarter came out this week naming Santa Barbara the best California city for tacos, team leaders immediately jumped into action.

The same article also lists Fresno as 53rd on the list for best tacos.

On Thursday, Grizzlies president Derek Franks called a news conference to announce, "This madness ends now!"

"We've got the biggest taco festival in California, in the world," he said. "We're calling you out, Santa Barbara. Send your best. Figure out who is the rightful competitor and we will pay their entry and open a spot right here at Chukchansi Park."

Franks said if Santa Barbara is "brave enough" to take on this challenge and send its best taco truck, the Grizzlies will cover all entry and travel costs.

Central Valley residents are also invited to attend the match-off at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno on Saturday, October 23rd.

The Grizzlies are even offering a VIP Ticket Package for Taco Truck Throwdown 10.
More TOP STORIES News