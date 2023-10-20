The former president of the Fresno Hells Angels who prosecutors believe cremated the bodies of homicide victims has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Former Fresno Hells Angels president sentenced for cremating bodies of homicide victims

Prosecutors accused Merl Hefferman of involvement in four cremations involving former Hells Angels members who were killed from 2014 to 2016.

They argued cellphone records and statements by a Fresno funeral home owner supported the charges against Hefferman.

The cremation of one victim was the result of a months-long campaign by Hefferman, who told the director of a funeral home he was interested in making things 'disappear.'

Initially, prosecutors were seeking a 7-year sentence in the case.